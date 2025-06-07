Forecast Updated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 6:15pm by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Tonight: Stray shower / storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by morning. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A period of rain showers possible in the morning hours. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 75-80. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: Lingering shower or storm early in the evening. Otherwise, it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-68. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / storm in the afternoon hours. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-85. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday will be another unsettled weather day with on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The first wave of rain showers and storms looks to roll in during the morning hours and should be out of here by the lunch hour. Any sunshine that we see across the area in the afternoon will help destabilize the atmosphere as more scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours with highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Warmest temperatures will be on the Mid-shore with a wind coming in off the Atlantic.
Monday will be the sandwich day between weather systems and with the humidity still on the high side…we won’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. It is looking less likely at this moment, but just be aware that the chance is going to be there. A better chance for more widespread showers and storms enters the forecast on Tuesday with the cold front that will finally break apart this weather pattern for a few days.
High pressure takes control of the forecast the rest of the week with temperatures eventually climbing up into the 80s and 90s by Friday and Saturday. A cold front arrives on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and this front will look to stall over the area keeping showers and storms in the forecast for Sunday and into early next week.