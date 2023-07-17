Forecast Updated on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. A stray chance of a shower or a storm, but most of us will be dry. Smoke moves into the region throughout the day. Highs: 87-93. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with some fog possible by dawn in the area. Smokey air lingers overnight. Lows: 70-77. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm. Most of us should stay dry. Dealing with smoke in the region. Highs: 90-96. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Some fog is possible at dawn. Smoke continues to linger. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 89-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray chance of a shower or storms, most of us will be dry. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As of Friday morning, I did not expect to see rain across the area throughout the day on Sunday, so for that I apologize for missing that part of the forecast. Most of the models indicated a chance of heavy rain Saturday night into early Sunday…not continuing into Sunday. Now the rain is gone and we get to dry out for a couple of days and allow folks to clean up after all the rain we saw on some parts of Delmarva. Today and tomorrow will bring an ample amount of sunshine across the area and with a west to southwest wind, temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s. This could produce a couple pop-up thunderstorms either on Monday or Tuesday, but most folks will be dry to start the workweek. The other thing to note is that wildfire smoke from Canada will invade the region by later today and keep us with unhealthy air quality levels over the next few days as well.
Wednesday will bring us a chance of some scattered showers and storms and a setup that we will have to pay attention to heading into Wednesday. There are some indications that this complex of showers and thunderstorms could bring us widespread strong, gusty winds with these storms and could produce a lot of damage with these storms. It is a forecast that we will keep monitoring as temperatures continue to climb into the 90s.
We get a break on Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives on Friday with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will be a pattern breaker for a few days and provide us a lovely weekend with cooler temperatures and humidity levels with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, with the wind direction being from the northwest…it would not surprise me if we are dealing with smoke again by the weekend.