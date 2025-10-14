Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few showers linger early, otherwise things slowly clear throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 50-60. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 67-73. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
We have been dealing with mist and drizzle and showers across parts of Delmarva…generally as you get close and close to the coast overnight and early this morning. The good news is that conditions will slowly begin to improve throughout the course of the day today. It will take a little while, so a chance of a stray shower and drizzle will be around for much of the day. It will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the 60s for highs this afternoon and we may even see a few breaks in the clouds by late in the day. The wind will still be up today, but the wind will start to slowly subside tonight into Wednesday.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva to help sweep this storm out to sea during the day on Wednesday. There will be some extra clouds lingering around as the front pushes through early in the afternoon hours and ahead of the front we will see temperatures into the 70s. Once the front clears, the wind turns again more out of the northwest and will usher in some much cooler air for later in the week.
High pressure dives in behind the storm and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and most of the weekend. The cooler air will be very noticeable with highs for Thursday and Friday will only reach the 50s and 60s and morning temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 30s and could bring us our first frost of the season in our coolest communities. We drastically warm things up over the weekend into the 70s for highs, but it will come with a chance for a few showers and storms late in the day on Sunday.