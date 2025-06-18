DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe for damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95°-100°F at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F, feeling like 90°-95°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 95°-100°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
A strong southwesterly flow has pushed our temperatures this afternoon into the upper 80s and low 90s across Delmarva. This has caused some destabilization in the atmosphere, and as an upper disturbance approaches from the west, we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms triggered this afternoon and evening. Much of Delmarva is now under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe thunderstorms, with storms most likely over the Maryland Midshore and all of Delaware, where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday evening.
Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours are the main threats with any storms. These storms also have a history of up to quarter-size hail west of the Chesapeake Bay.
After storms end by mid-evening, skies will become mostly clear overnight, with muggy temperatures only in the mid 70s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight.
A cold front approaches on Thursday. The winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest, keeping upward pressure on temperatures, however evaporative cooling from any rain Wednesday evening, could limit how high temperatures can climb. With plenty of warm, humid air over Delmarva, the cold front could trigger strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats with any storms. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather Thrusday evening.
In the wake of Thursday's front and thunderstorms, skies will clear for Friday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.
Then the Bermuda high shifts west and broad upper ridging leads to an extended period of unseasonably warm temperatures starting this coming weekend.
We are expecting a heat wave next week on Delmarva, with lots of sunshine, afternoon highs well into the 90s, and heat indices near 100°F at times.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 25 - July 1.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.