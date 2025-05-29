DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A few thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 57°F.
Upper troughing is going to make for a stormy end to the month of May.
As a warm front slides north toward Delmarva this evening, there will be a possibility of some pop-up thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but any single storm could briefly become severe for damaging winds and hail.
Friday will be a mostly cloudy day, but despite the clouds, there will be a good amount of instability and shear over Delmarva. A strong cold front will swing across the peninsula in the evening. Ahead of the front, supercell thunderstorms could develop, and could come with all modes of severe weather, including lightning, damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, however I am expecting at least parts of the peninsula to be upgraded to Level 2 by Friday morning.
Another cold front swings across Delmarva on Saturday, which will trigger yet another round of possibly strong thunderstorms. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail the main threats, along with a low threat for a spin-up tornado.
Residual moisture and impulses of energy on the back side of an upper low will keep some clouds and cooler temperatures in the forecast for Sunday, with some isolated showers possible.
Much of next week will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next chance for rain and storms could arrive as a cold front sometime around next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 5 - June 11.