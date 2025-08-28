DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Pleasant weather, with maybe one or two hiccups, will make for nice Labor Day weekend and start to September.
High pressure is in charge over Delmarva, and light southerly winds have pushed temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday (although still quite a few degrees below normal).
Looking ahead to Friday, a weak cold front will approach Delmarva, which will keep quite a few clouds mixing in with the sun. The front will be mostly dry, but I don't want to rule out a stray shower or two; any showers shouldn't be any more than a brief nuisance for any outdoor activities.
In the wake of Friday's front, cool high pressure builds in again, making for a pleasant Labor Day weekend.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday, with pretty consistent temperatures; daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows will generally be in the mid 50s, with a few 60s at the coast.
Comfortable conditions will continue through the middle of the week.
Our next chance of rain looks to be sometime in the latter half of next week, coming in the form of a cold front and/or a coastal low. Our longer-range guidance agrees on rain chances, but not the mechanism for it. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for September 4 - September 10.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.