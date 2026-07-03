DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and warm. A chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Independence Day: *Extreme Heat Warning* Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, some strong. Highs in the low 100s. Feels like 105° to 110°F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like 100° to 105°F at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. highs around 90°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Extreme Heat Warning Saturday for all of Delmarva, except the immediate coast*
Our heat wave will continue for one more day before thunderstorms start to break the heat.
Friday night will be a warm one. As an impulse of energy passes to our north, there is a very low chance of a stray thunderstorm popping up that could have damaging winds and frequent lightning, but most folks will stay dry.
Unseasonable and unreasonable heat continues on Independence Day.
As we continue to work our way through this heat wave, make sure the check on elderly neighbors to ensure they have working air conditioning, and if not, that they have a way to get to cooling centers or another cool location during the day.
If you have pets that are outside during the day, make sure they have shade and access to plenty of fresh water. Avoid walking your dog during the hottest parts of the day as paved surfaces could be hot enough to injure paws.
Under mostly sunny skies Saturday, high temperatures will again climb into the low 100s, with low 90s at the beaches. If celebrating outside, make sure folks have an air conditioned area to get into if feeling too hot, and of course, make sure there are plenty of cold (non-alcoholic) beverages!
For fireworks Saturday evening, there is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms that could have some damaging winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy downpours. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe weather.
While it stays hot with highs in the 90s, the heat wave will slowly start to break down on Sunday, allowing for a few impulses of energy to trigger daily chances of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe for damaging winds. These storms will also be efficient rain producers, so some localized flash flooding could be a possibility Sunday through Tuesday.
Temperatures return to normal by mid-week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 10 - Jul 16.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.