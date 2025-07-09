DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Thunderstorms likely, a few strong to severe. Damaging winds, lightning, and flooding are the main threats. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday*
Unsettled weather continues Wednesday evening, with widespread strong to severe thunderstorms expected overnight.
With upper troughing continuing over much of the eastern United States, a disturbance will circle around the southern periphery of the trough and tap into the continued warm and humid air over the Mid-Atlantic. This will develop thunderstorms that could be strong to severe Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Lots of humidity in the atmosphere mean that damaging winds from downbursts will be one of the main threats with these storms. These storms will also produce a lot of rain. Given heavy rains from recent storms that have saturated the upper level of the ground, it will be easier for Wednesday night's storms to cause localized flash flooding in low-lying and poorly-drained areas. Frequent lightning will also be a primary hazard, with storms in the past few days blamed for lightning that have caused injuries and property damage in the region. The tornado threat is very low.
As the trough shifts a little to the east, temperatures will not be quite as hot Thursday and Friday. However, disturbances traveling around the trough will continue to bring rain and thunderstorm chances to Delmarva through the end of the work week. This storms will continue to have the potential to be strong to severe, however they won't be as likely to produce damaging winds.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be seasonable. There is a threat for pop-up thunderstorms, but the chances will be lower over Delmarva, so if you have outdoor plans, go ahead with them, and keep your eyes to the sky!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 16 - July 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.