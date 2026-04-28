DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers end by morning, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Mainly cloudy conditions will continue through Tuesday night, which will keep temperatures seasonable overnight, only dropping into the mid 40s.
On Wednesday, a low pressure system will approach from the southwest. A warm front out ahead of it will run up the East Coast, keeping skies mainly cloudy in the morning, with occasional light showers. However, there is a chance that after the warm front passes in the morning, there could be a brief period of clearing where the sun could shine through, quickly warming up temperatures at the ground level by a few degrees.
That warming could destabilize the atmosphere, priming it for thunderstorms when the cold front swings through Wednesday evening.
With that cold front, expect showers and thunderstorms, with timing likely in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado or two the main threats.
Showers could linger into Thursday morning before skies begin clearing in the afternoon. It will become windy as well; Thursday's winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times.
Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs in the mid 60s along with gusty northwest winds.
We're keeping our eyes on another chance of rain on Saturday, however guidance continues to disagree on the path of a low pressure system, with latest guidance now keeping most of the rain to our south. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 5 - May 11.