DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* Strong thunderstorms in the evening, then slow clearing after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Winds from the northwest at 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a pop-up shower. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the low 90. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 95°-105°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch* until 9 p.m. for all of Delmarva (except Worcester and Accomack Counties).
Sunshine and a gusty southwest wind have pushed temperatures into he low 90s across most of Delmarva Thursday afternoon. Coupled with dew points in the 70s, the atmosphere is primed for severe thunderstorms Thursday evening.
A cold front is approaching from the west, and strong thunderstorms have developed ahead of the front.
We're expecting thunderstorms to approach Delmarva by late afternoon, crossing the peninsula from northwest to southeast during the evening, with the strongest storms between 6 and 9 p.m. Storms will end by midnight.
Damaging winds are the main threat with these storms. Frequent lightning, up to quarter-size hail, and flooding downpours are also possible. there is a low, but non-zero, threat for large hail and a brief tornado. If you have outdoor plans for Thursday evening, be ready to get into sturdy shelter when these storms roll through your neighborhood.
In the wake of Thursday's front and thunderstorms, skies will clear for Friday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.
It is looking like a "beach weekend" for the first weekend of the summer season. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will rebound back into the low 90s. There is a low chance for a pop-up shower, simply because of the heat.
With a broad upper ridge forecast to park itself over the eastern United States, we are expecting a heat wave next week on Delmarva, with lots of sunshine, afternoon highs well into the 90s, and heat indices near 100°F at times.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 26 - July 2.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.