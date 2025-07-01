DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch* until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The weather headline on this Tuesday evening is strong thunderstorms.
As southwesterly winds have pumped warm, humid air on to Delmarva Tuesday afternoon, a cold front is approaching from the northwest.
Latest guidance is trending slower with this frontal passage, but we're still expecting to see the first storms arriving on the Maryland Midshore by mid to late afternoon, and overspreading the peninsula through the evening hours.
Some of Tuesday evening's storms could be strong to severe. Most of the Maryland Midshore and Delaware are under a Level 2 threat for severe weather (on a scale of 1 to 5), with the rest of Delmarva under a Level 1 threat.
Damaging winds and flooding downpours are the main threats with any storms, with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph possible, and rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. If you will be on the roads this evening, be prepared for reduced visibility and ponding of water on roadways. Frequent lightning is also expected. While signals for large hail are weak, some of the strongest thunderstorms could come with some hail. The tornado threat is very low.
With the front passing a little more slowly than previously forecast, showers and thunderstorms will likely continue through the overnight and throughout much of the day on Wednesday.
The severe thunderstorm threat for Delmarva is lower on Wednesday, with the strongest storms to the south, but gusty downpours and frequent lightning will still be possible.
A secondary cold front will swing through late on Wednesday, clearing things out just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday through the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 8 - July 14.
In the Tropics: A cold front will dip down over Florida later this week. There is a possibility that an area of low pressure could develop along this frontal boundary, and possibly develop tropical characteristics in the northeastern Gulf, or off the Florida/Georgia coast. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Chantal".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.