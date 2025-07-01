Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Somerset County in southeastern Maryland... Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 818 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Tilghman Island to 7 miles east of Taylors Island to 11 miles northwest of Deal Island, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Salisbury, Cambridge, Fruitland, Hurlock, Salisbury University, Delmar, Federalsburg, Hebron, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, Parsonsburg, East New Market, Mardela Springs, Galestown, Brookview, Eldorado, Whitehaven, and Wetipquin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using X @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH