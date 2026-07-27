DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Breezy. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 could gust to 25 mph or more in storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Lingering showers and thunder early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 69°F
We're back into some unsettled weather on Delmarva as we look to wrap up Monday and look ahead to Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak coastal boundary have popped up on many locations on Delmarva Monday afternoon. All of them have come with heavy downpours and frequent lightning, but some have become severe for damaging winds and hail.
This shower and thunderstorm activity will taper off Monday evening, leaving the peninsula with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s.
More significant thunderstorm activity arrives Tuesday as a strong low pressure system tracks to our north. It will swing a cold front across Delmarva Tuesday evening. Out ahead of the front, plenty of warm, humid air will fuel strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, with the timing in the afternoon and evening.
Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy flooding downpours are the main threats in any storms, but hail and a tornado can't be ruled out given plenty of shear. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
As the front swings through late Tuesday night, showers and thunder could linger into Wednesday morning, then as high pressure builds in from the northwest, skies will turn mostly sunny.
We are going to enjoy some pleasant, seasonable weather starting Thursday through Saturday, with lots of sunshine and highs mostly in the mid 80s, although a little warmer on Saturday.
Then another storm system will approach from the west, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.