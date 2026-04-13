DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Low chance of a stray shower. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Our weather headline this week is unseasonably warm temperatures that could possibly challenge record highs at times.
We're settling to a pattern more typical of early summer, with a Bermuda high set up off the east coast of the United States.
This pattern will do two things. First, it will keep a persistent southwesterly flow over Delmarva for much of the upcoming week. This will funnel unseasonably warm air from the southwest over the peninsula, making for temperatures more typical of mid-summer, in the upper 80s. A few 90°F reading can't be ruled out at times, especially away from the coast. The only things that might limit high temperatures will be a gusty breeze, which does double-duty, keeping us warm, but mixing things up so we don't get too warm. And there will be on-and-off cloud cover.
The second thing will be to keep precipitation off to our west and north, resulting in mainly dry conditions. A few weak fronts will try to cross Delmarva, one Monday night, and another on Friday, but with the southwest flow, they will mostly wash out, brining Delmarva only low chances for stray showers.
With dry conditions and warm temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds, we could end up with an increased wildfire danger at times. So far, no such headlines have been produced, but as a precaution, be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
A more potent cold front will approach on Sunday, bringing perhaps a more appreciable chance for rain, but at this point, it doesn't look like much.
Salisbury record highs:
April 14: 87°F (1941)
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
Dover record highs:
April 14: 89°F (1941)
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1896)
Georgetown record highs:
April 14: 87°F (1977)
April 15: 86°F (2024)
April 16: 89°F (2002)
Wallops Island record highs:
April 14: 85°F (1977)
April 15: 87°F (2024)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 20 - April 26.