Forecast Updated on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with more humidity. Breezy. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible. A few of these storms could pack a little punch. Windy. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Showers and storms linger into the night. It will be mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 58-68. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Starts with some extra clouds and becomes mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 74-80. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The showers and storms are gone and we are left with the humidity out the door this morning. You can feel how different the air is and will lead to a couple days that feel more like the late summer season we should still be enjoying. Temperatures this afternoon climb up into the upper 80s for most with lots of sunshine. The wind will be up out of the south and southwest and we could see some gusts over 30+ mph from time to time early this afternoon. This wind will linger into tonight as temperatures only fall into the 70s overnight as the warmer air continues to push across the region.
Saturday will have highs in the 80s and even a few 90s are possible. This will be ahead of another cold front that brings the chance of a few showers and storms into the forecast Saturday evening. I think this chance will be a more widespread chance of showers and storms compared to Thursday night. Some of these storms late in the day on Saturday could pack a punch with some strong gutsy winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lighting. Timing of the storms looks to be around and after sunset, so most of the day will be dry. Showers and storms will linger into the night before starting to clear things out early on Sunday. Sunday is a much cooler day with highs in the 70s and we will see more and more sunshine throughout the day.
We dry out into early next week with seasonable temperatures as another blast of cooler air comes in from the north as high pressure will desperately try to take control of the forecast. It will be trying to suppress some moisture to our south toward the Carolinas. A new area of low pressure will develop to our south and run the coast into Tuesday night and Wednesday and could bring the chance of some rain showers and a gray and dreary day. Something we will be watching for into the middle of next week before that high really pushes down south and controls the weather into next weekend.