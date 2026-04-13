Forecast Updated on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or two. Most will stay dry. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower chance lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by the morning. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of a pop-up storm is possible, but most will stay dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A stray shower or storm chance lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure is locking into control of the forecast for the foreseeable future (at least the next week) and will really help to crank up the warmth and even some humidity by the middle of next week. We will be on the edge of this massive ridge to start the workweek and will keep things a bit on the unsettled side. Watching a couple different little systems that will run around the edge of the high pressure. Most of these systems will pass by to our north, but they just graze Delmarva with some extra clouds on Monday and the chance of a couple stray showers Monday evening and Monday night. It isn’t a big chance and even if you see a shower, it will not amount to much. Temperatures start to warm even more with highs into the 70s and even a few low 80s.
Watching another clipper pass to our north on Tuesday, but again comes close enough that a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower or even a pop-up thunderstorm could be possible. Temperatures climb a bit more with highs in the 80s for everyone (except at the beach where we will be in the 60s with water temperatures running on the cooler side still).
The high solidifies control of the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday and will have temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday evening, watching another weak front that could provide enough energy with the chance of a stray shower or storm. The wind turns more out of the north and east for Friday and Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our best chance of showers and storms comes with a stronger cold front to arrive on Delmarva for Sunday evening and Sunday night.
Return to normal spring weather for early next week as temperatures look to fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.