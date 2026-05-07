DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers early, then clearing late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Showers late. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
A cold front crossed Delmarva Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the heaviest of the rain crossed a little too far south, so rainfall totals were again disappointing, but we'll take what we can get.
Thursday evening will be mainly cloudy with spotty, light showers, before skies clear after midnight.
High pressure will briefly build in, making for a very nice end to the work week with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will also be light, from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Then a low pressure system will bring a return of showers to the region on Saturday, although at this point I don't think the day will be a total washout, and the precipitation forecast has decreased slightly. It will be a bit breezy, though, with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times.
Sunday is looking like a great day for Mother's Day, with partly cloudy skies and comfortably warm afternoon highs near 80°F.
More welcome rain chances arrive late Sunday into Monday, and then again late Wednesday into Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above near normal for May 14 - May 20.