DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Some frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers ending early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 61°F. Normal low: 40°F.
We enjoyed pleasantly cool and brisk fall conditions this weekend, and these conditions will stick around for a few days.
High pressure is situated over Delmarva Monday evening. Monday night, skies will be mainly clear with calm winds. This will allow overnight lows to fall to the mid 30s, which is cold enough for some frost to develop by sunrise Tuesday, so be sure to keep an eye on any sensitive outdoor plants.
As high pressure slowly slides to the east, winds will shift to a southwesterly direction, making for seasonably mild temperatures. Winds Tuesday afternoon could be a little gusty from the southwest.
Looking ahead to Veterans Day on Wednesday, the weather should be fine for any celebrations or observances. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will not be as gusty, and highs will be in the mid 60s.
Our next weather-maker will arrive Thursday in the form of a deep area of low pressure to our north. This will drive several disturbances over the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday. Expect scattered showers starting on Thursday afternoon, and continuing through Friday before tapering off early Saturday. Temperatures will also drop quite a bit, bringing some of the chilliest air of the year so far, with highs on Thursday in the upper 60s, only reaching about 50°F on Friday, and the upper 40s on Saturday.
There is a lot of chatter on social media about snow possible Friday. This is not terribly likely for Delmarva, however we don't want to rule out possibly some wet snowflakes mixing in with showers late Friday, with that big drop in temperatures.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 16 - Nov 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.