DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 20 mph or more. Highs near 80°F. Dangerous rip currents at the beaches.
Saturday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Pleasant and seasonable weather continues on Delmarva for our Saturday.
We remain under the influence of high pressure to our northwest, which will mean brilliantly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Hurricane "Lee" is now pulling away from the Mid-Atlantic on its way to a landfall somewhere in Downeast Maine or in Nova Scotia. As a result, breezy conditions will continue today, but it won't be as breezy as Friday was.
Saturday night will be another great sleeping weather night, with clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s. Give the A/C a break tonight!
Sunday starts off mostly sunny, but as a cold front approaches from the west, skies will gradually turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. Outdoor activities should not be significantly affected by any rain, but expect showers to develop in the evening. Most rain with the cold front will be overnight.
Some showers may linger into Monday morning, then skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon.
Then high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic once again, and most of the rest of the week will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.
We'll be watching for some low pressure activity in the Atlantic; confidence is low, but some of our longer-range guidance is suggesting a chance of rain returning to Delmarva next weekend.
In the Tropics...
Hurricane "Lee" continues its northward trajectory, as it approaches northern New England and the Canadian maritimes. Tropical Storm warnings are up from Rhode Island to Nova Scotia.
As "Lee" continues north, winds will start to relax on Delmarva, but dangerous rip currents and high shore break surf will continue today.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
In the deep tropics, Tropical Depression "Fifteen" has developed and is expected to become Tropical Storm "Nigel" in the next 12 to 24 hours. As of now, forecast guidance is suggesting it will eventually become a hurricane, but stay well out to sea. Watch this space for updates, though, in the coming days.
A tropical wave coming off the coast of Senegal and The Gambia has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging well above normal and precipitation near normal for September 23-September 29.