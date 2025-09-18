DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
As the coastal low continues to pull away from the East Coast, sky conditions are improving over Delmarva, with skies north already mostly sunny, and the cloud deck eroding over the rest of the peninsula.
With clear skies and very light winds overnight, coupled with recent wet weather, there is a potential for some areas of patchy fog to develop after midnight, lingering into the Friday morning commute.
High pressure builds in Friday, with light westerly winds, which will allow for a warm end to the work week with highs in most locations on Delmarva reaching the mid 80s.
A backdoor cold front will bring a wind shift to the east-northeast, along with seasonably cool temperatures this coming weekend, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Some increased clouds on Sunday might come with a few stray showers.
That front will stall just to our south, and will bring some increased cloud cover for the first couple of days of the next work week, and a low chance of showers, mainly across southern portions of Delmarva. As of Thursday evening, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal, but a slight change could caused much cooler temperatures around the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for September 25 - October 1.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Gabrielle" has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane sometime this weekend. The current forecast guidance has the hurricane approaching Bermuda by the early to middle part of next week. It is too early to tell if future changes to the forecast will bring direct effects to the East Coast, but our beach communities should be prepared for high surf and rip currents next week.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.