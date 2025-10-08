DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Becoming clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. Wind from the northeast could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers and wind possible late. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain and wind. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Cloudy with rain and wind. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
A passing cold front brought periods of rain to Delmarva Wednesday morning, and as the front departs, we'll be ready for some much cooler and breezy conditions to wrap up the work week.
As high pressure builds in from the north, a pressure gradient between the high and the departing front will mean gusty conditions on Thursday. Despite mainly sunny skies, and gusty northeast breeze will keep afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Winds will relax a little bit on Friday, but we'll stay cool with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will fall well into the 40s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, confidence is slowly growing that a coastal storm (nor'easter) will affect Delmarva.
Low pressure is expected to develop over the Carolina Coast by late week and move up the East Coast this weekend.
If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the better day, with increasing clouds, but rain likely holding off until late in the day.
Timing of the worst conditions will likely be Sunday into Monday, with periods of heavy rain, along with gusty north to northeast winds lashing the coast. Beach erosion and coastal flooding during high tide cycles will become increasingly likely early next week. Several inches of rain could cause localized flooding.
It remains to be seen how Tropical Storm (future Hurricane) "Jerry" will affect the path of the coastal low, but it might just stay far enough out to sea to allow high pressure to the north to slide east and keep the low near the coast. Given that this event is still four to five days out, some changes will likely be made to this forecast, so watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for October 15 - October 21.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Jerry" continues to slowly strengthen. It could become a hurricane by early Friday. The current forecast track take the storm east of Bermuda and out to sea, far away from the U.S. East Coast.
An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.