Forecast updated on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A very cool night is on the way with a dry air mass over the entire region. Warmer weather will begin on Sunday and an upper level high pressure system will bring hot weather by Monday. The unseasonably hot weather will linger for much of the week with temps. edging down some by late in the week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and cooler. Low 55-56° Wind: NE 0-4 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80°. Wind: NE 1-8 mph.
Saturday Night: Mainly clear, and cool. Low 59-61° Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and much warmer with higher humidity. High 87-89°. Wind: W 5-12 mph. Beaches near 83°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will cool. Winds will stay from the northeast at 2-9 mph with lows near 56 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 63°. Temps. north of an Easton to Smyrna line will drop to 54-55° by daybreak.
Saturday will be sunny with low humidity and it will be very pleasant with an autumn feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will top out around 79-80 degrees with a northeast wind at 2-8 mph. The beaches will stay around 74 degrees in the afternoon with an onshore flow. Sunday will be warmer as an upper level high pressure system builds over the area and an early September heat wave is coming next week.
Sunday will be sunny with higher humidity and much warmer by afternoon. An upper level high pressure system will develop and turn the winds to the southwest with afternoon temps. near 87-88 degrees. Look for a southwest to west wind at 6-12 mph. The beaches will stay around 85-87 degrees in the afternoon with a weak sea breeze at best in the afternoon.
In the long range: It will then turn much warmer still Monday into Tuesday of next week. Temps. will reach 92 degrees by Monday and 89-92° from Tuesday through Wednesday, as widespread warmth returns to the Eastern Seaboard. It will not be as hot by Thursday and Friday with temps. still in the mid to upper 80's. This unseasonably hot weather will likely break records from Virginia northward into Canada.
The average low for early September is 64°, with a high temp. of 83°.