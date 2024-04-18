Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-76. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog possible in places by morning. Lows: 45-51. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 64-71. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible overnight. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 63-69. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
The cold front has cleared Delmarva as will allow for temperatures to return to the 70s on this Thursday looks to be an okay day with a mix of clouds. There is a low that will develop off our coastline and bring through a backdoor cold front into the region over the course of the afternoon. At the beach towns and near the Delaware Bay, temperatures will get stuck in the 50s and low 60s for highs and that cooler air will push across Delmarva through the evening hours. It will lead to a low cloud deck and even the chance for some fog as we get to Friday morning.
Another system will be moving toward the area as we end the work week. The good news is that the models to show a lack of moisture along the front as it arrives on Friday into Saturday and will just overspread some extra clouds and maybe a few showers here or there on Friday night into Saturday morning.
The weekend forecast, at the moment, looks to be a quiet weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday with highs in 60s with even cooler weather possible on Sunday where a few folks may not even see 60 degrees even with lots of sunshine. An area of low pressure will be passing by to our south on Sunday into Monday that will overspread some more extra clouds and keep us cooler with that wind in off the Atlantic. Once that moves on…things will improve a bit with more sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast with temperatures near where we should be for this time of year.