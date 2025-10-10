Forecast Updated on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Turning windy. Lows: 48-60. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the late evening hours. Breezy to windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-NE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Rain arrives and heavy at times by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: E-NE 15-50+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 20-60+ mph.
Monday: On and off rain showers, some heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 15-45+ mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast to end the week and will bring another blast of the fall-like feel to the air. A lot of sunshine will only bring our temperatures up into the 60s for highs today. The high begins to slide off the coast by this afternoon with the wind starting to pick it up out of the east and southeast with some gusts to 25-30+ mph possible by late in the day as we start to see the clouds increase overnight tonight.
Watching an area of low pressure to form off the coast of the Carolinas by Friday into Saturday and will have a few things working on the storm. The high to the north and Jerry in the Atlantic will both work on this storm to direct it in a few possible directions. At the moment, I’m on the idea that the high will slide enough away from our coastline to allow the storm to the north and will bring us some heavy rain and windy conditions into Sunday and Monday and even linger into Tuesday with Jerry pulling it out to sea by late in the day on Tuesday. We could see anywhere between 2-5+ inches of rain and some wind gusts at times over 50-60+ mph at the beach for a prolonged period of time. This will lead to moderate to major coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. The tides of real concern are Sunday and Monday, but we could see these impacts on Saturday and even linger into Tuesday and Wednesday’s tide cycle.
High pressure dives in behind the storm and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek.