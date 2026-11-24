This storm will arrive during the morning hours of Thanksgiving bringing with it some heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday and very windy conditions. This storm will bring a big surge of warmer air and shove our temperatures in the 60s during the day on Thursday.
The computer models continue to suggest wind gusts over 50-60+ mph inland during the day on Thursday with some wind gusts over 65+ mph at the beach.
At the moment, we are looking at 1” of rain for most of the area…and there could be locally heavier amounts over 2-3” of rain in some neighborhoods.
Another thing we will need to watch for is the possibility of coastal flooding and beach erosion over the Thursday high tide cycles on the Atlantic and watching the Friday high tide cycles on the Chesapeake as the wind turns and cranks from the west on Friday and into Saturday.