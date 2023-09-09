DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low to mid 80s at the beaches. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Chance of thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 62°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
As our week-long heat wave comes to an end, we'll enter several days of unsettled weather over Delmarva, although no washouts are in the forecast.
High pressure retreats to the northwest, and we'll be in a bit of a "troughy" zone this weekend.
This will mean that while our temperatures will drop to more reasonable levels, we'll have partly cloudy skies, with some scattered pop-up thunderstorms, with the chances beginning midday into the afternoon and evening hours.
Severe storms are not too likely, but any thunderstorm could briefly trigger a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, especially on the Midshore and in northern Delaware.
A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible Saturday night in muggy conditions as temperatures fall into the low 70s.
Sunday continues unsettled, with partly cloudy skies, and scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms, as temperatures continue to fall back to more seasonable levels, in the low to mid 80s.
Again, severe storms are not too likely, but any storms could develop damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.
Monday will again be slightly unsettled as we stay in the trough between high pressure to the northwest and the Bermuda high to the east. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up thunderstorms.
We'll get a break from the unsettled pattern on Tuesday as skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the reasonable mid 80s.
Then as a low pressure system passes to our north, a cold front will bring a chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
In the wake of the front, we're expecting pleasantly cool temperatures with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the upcoming week - although we'll be watching Hurricane "Lee".
Speaking of the Tropics...
Headlines in the Atlantic Basin have centered around Hurricane "Lee." On Friday, "Lee" underwent rapid intensification into a major Category 5 hurricane. Since then, "Lee" has encountered an area of wind shear (typical in an El Niño year), and has weakened quite a bit. "Lee" is also forecast to slow down its forward movement over the next 24 hours, which makes forecasting quite difficult. As of Saturday morning, though, it looks like "Lee" will continue on its northwest course for a few more days before turning north by this coming Thursday. Direct effects are not expected on the East Coast of the United States, although it could be a threat to parts of New England and the Canadian Maritimes. On Delmarva, dangerous rip currents will likely develop by mid-week.
The forecast for "Lee" becomes quite uncertain by the middle of the coming week because of its slow motion, so stay with WBOC for updates.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for September 16-September 22.