Forecast updated on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A clear and pleasant night is on the way, but a weak front will bring scattered thunderstorms and more humid weather tomorrow. Pleasant weather will return, with sunshine for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 61-64° Wind: SE 2-9 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy with scattered PM showers. High 82-83° inland and 75° PM on the beaches. Wind: SW 8-18 mph. Rain chance 60% at any one spot.
Friday Night: Evening thundershowers about then clearing and mild. Low 61-63° Wind: NW 3-10 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny, pleasantly warm, and breezy with low humidity for High 80-82° inland and on the beaches. Wind: NW 9-19 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see clear skies tonight with a light south wind. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 62-64 degrees.
Friday will turn breezy and more humid ahead of another summer cool front. We will see scattered to numerous showers and a few heavier thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest in the afternoon with good visibility, temperatures will reach the low to mid 80's, and it will be much more humid. Rainfall totals will average 0.25 to .5 inches with some higher amounts possible in areas under the heavier storm cells.
Saturday will turn breezy and not that humid ahead behind a Friday evening summer cool front. Winds will be from the northwest in the afternoon with good visibility, temperatures will reach the low 80's around 3 PM.
In the long range: Sunday looks dry and sunny, with temperatures in the low 80's in the afternoon. Monday will be warmer with a high of 85°. An unsettled pattern will develop from Monday into Wednesday with showers and thundershowers more likely. It will turn more humid by Monday, and this will keep nighttime lows in the low to mid 60's with more of a late June feel to the air.
The average low for early June is 62°, with a high temp. of 83°.