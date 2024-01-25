DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warm. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Areas of fog early, then mostly cloudy with a few showers. A few peeks of sun possible in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s; 70s where the sun comes out. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Becoming breezy with heavier rain overnight into Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Rain and wind likely, especially in the morning. Some snow flurries possible late. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mostly in the morning.
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, and seasonable. A few snow flurries early. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
As a weak warm front has moved over Delmarva this morning, it has been mainly cloudy with the occasional shower, and unseasonably warm.
An impulse of energy will bring increased chances of scattered showers to Delmarva Thursday evening. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm , in the low to mid 60s. Areas of fog are likely, especially near the ocean and bays.
Friday continue more of the same with mostly cloudy skies and shower chances as a weak cold front transits the region. While showers remain in the forecast, they will be widely scattered, so it won't be a washout of a day by any means. Some guidance is suggesting a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. This could cause local temperatures to rise quickly into the 70s. This will be highly dependent on where the sun comes out. It will still be a warm day, but there could be a big contrast in temperatures from the upper 60s where it stays cloudy, to possibly the mid 70s where the sun comes out.
The front will stall to our south by Friday night. Skies will remain mainly cloudy Friday night into Saturday. The only sign of any sort of frontal passage will be some cooler, but still unseasonably warm, temperatures on Saturday, down in the mid 50s.
A disturbance will travel along the stalled frontal boundary and bring increased chances of more widespread rain Saturday evening into Sunday. While this will bring the bulk of the rain in the forecast, we're only expecting about 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall, so any flooding will be minor, and confined to the most poorly drained areas.
In the wake of the Saturday-Sunday storm, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, with highs in the mid 40s, along with gusty winds. A few brief snow showers are possible as the storm departs, but no significant wintry weather effects are anticipated.
Temperatures stay seasonable for much of the coming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for February 1 - February 7.