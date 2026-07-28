DELMARVA FORECAST (edited 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to upgrade to Tornado Watch)
Tuesday night: *Tornado Watch* Strong thunderstorms expected, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High sin the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
*Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday*
Be weather alert this evening as strong and severe thunderstorms are expected.
An unseasonably strong cold front is approaching from the northwest Tuesday evening. Out ahead of the front we have some favorable conditions for strong and severe thunderstorms to develop, mainly before midnight.
These storms will come with a threat of damaging winds and flooding downpours, which will be the main threats.
There is a low, but non-zero, threat for tornadoes and large hail, so we'll be watching the radar very closely this evening.
As the front clears Delmarva overnight, there are signals that an area of low pressure will form off the Eastern Seaboard and spin around for a while just south of New England. Given that this feature won't move away too terribly quickly, I am keeping a mix of clouds and sun, along with a few stray showers in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, although neither day will be a washout.
High pressure builds in for the end of the week, making for very nice weather for Friday and Saturday, with sunshine and comfortable highs in the mid 80s.
Then another storm system will approach from the west, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.