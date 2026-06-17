DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows around 70°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, and hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some strong. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph could gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Some folks saw some rain around sunrise Wednesday morning as a warm front lifted across Delmarva. But as expected, most folks stayed dry.
Being south of that warm front, winds have shifted to a southerly direction, which have pushed our afternoon highs up to seasonable mid 80s, but we do feel a little bit more humidity in the atmosphere.
As a cold front approaches Delmarva on Thursday, we'll start off the day partly cloudy with increasingly gusty southwest winds. This will take us to an unseasonably hot day, with Thursday highs reaching the mid 90s, and even low 90s at the coast.
The main headline with the cold front is that is expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms over Delmarva, with the most likely timing in the late afternoon through the evening. With abundant heat and humidity, some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat, along with downpours and frequent lightning. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather Thursday evening.
The other headline is the threat of minor coastal flooding in Somerset, Wicomico, and Dorchester Counties during high tide because of the strong southwesterly winds pushing water from the Bay into tidal waterways. Up to 1 foot of inundation is possible in low-lying areas near tidal waterways in these counties.
The front could briefly stall out near Delmarva into Friday morning, keeping shower chances in the forecast for at least the first half of Friday. Some guidance is suggesting that some tropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm "Arthur" could make it as far north as Delmarva Friday morning, bringing tropical rain showers. While this would be a welcome change in our precipitation regime, there is not much agreement in guidance that this will actually happen.
As of Wednesday evening, the coming weekend is looking nice with sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid 80s.
Scattered shower chances return by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be near normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 24 - Jun 30.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Arthur" has formed off the Texas coast, and is expected to be short-lived as it will cross over land in Louisiana later tonight. It will bring flooding rainfall to much of the Deep South. There is a chance that some tropical moisture could make it far enough north that some welcome tropical rain could arrive on Delmarva early Friday, but this is not a certainty at this time.