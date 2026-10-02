DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy. Highs near 87.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 66. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, especially during the day. Highs near 67. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Cloudy early, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 60.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 63.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 69.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions prevail through Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a gusty southwest breeze pushing temperatures into the upper 80s. Friday's high near 87 will be more than 10 degrees above normal.
The weather pattern changes Friday night as a cold front approaches Delmarva. Clouds increase, with a chance of showers developing mainly after 10 p.m. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s overnight as winds turn to the north.
Saturday will be noticeably cooler, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. A north wind around 10 mph will help keep temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain looks light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected.
The unsettled pattern continues Sunday, with more widespread showers and a better chance for measurable rain. Temperatures remain cool, with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Around a quarter to half an inch of rain is possible.
Conditions begin to improve Monday. Clouds gradually break for sunshine, with temperatures climbing to around 70. A much cooler air mass settles in Monday night, sending temperatures into the upper 40s.
Cool and mostly sunny conditions dominate Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 60 Tuesday and in the low 60s Wednesday. Temperatures moderate somewhat Thursday, with sunshine and highs near 69.
Overall, an unsettled, cooler and wetter weekend will give way to a gradual drying trend and cool temperatures next week.
In the Tropics: A disturbance several hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
There are no other areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.