DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear. Isolated patchy fog late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Warm, with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon and overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 60°F.
After some isolated areas of patchy fog early this morning, skies today will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph, which is why we'll be a little warmer than yesterday.
Tonight, skies will be clear with light winds, meaning isolated areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight. Lows will be seasonable, falling to the low to mid 60s.
Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue on Monday.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva Tuesday afternoon and evening. There won't be much moisture with this front, so we'll keep any rain chances low, 30 percent or less on Tuesday afternoon and evening for a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Otherwise, the only way we'll know a front has crossed is slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday morning (which will still be above normal, in the low to mid 60s.
But the front will back in as a warm front Wednesday, and we'll see our warmest temperatures of the week Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, when temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with a few low 90s not impossible.
Then another cold front will swing through Thursday, bringing with it a chance of a few showers or rumbles of thunder, and cooler temperatures for late week...highs on Friday may only make it into the low 70s (perhaps the coolest weather we've had since May!).
Drought conditions have not improved on Delmarva. Most of the peninsula remains abnormally dry or drier, with moderate drought in Sussex County and Worcester County, along with parts of eastern Wicomico and Somerset County. Severe drought continues in eastern Sussex County, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Fiona" is expected to become a hurricane later today. Heavy rain and gusty winds are lashing Puerto Rico, and hurricane warnings have been posted for parts of the Dominican Republic. The forecast continues to have "Fiona" turning out to sea just east of the Bahamas, so the threat to the East Coast of the U.S. remains low. High surf may be an issue at the beaches later this week.
Elsewhere, a tropical wave well east of Bermuda has a low chance of development.