Forecast Updated on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit on the windy side. Highs: 55-67. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 39-46. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy at times with the chance of a few stray showers. Highs: 55-67. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Lows: 45-50. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a storm possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 65-70. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The unsettled weather pattern that brought us the rain chances over the weekend will continue into this week bringing with it some much needed rain chances we have been waiting for around the region. Today will be our breather from the rain chances as high pressure is in control of the weather to start the weekend. With sunshine and a bit of wind, temperatures today will be in the 60s for highs…right where we should be for this time of year.
Our first wave of energy arrives Tuesday with the chance for a few scattered showers. At the moment, it doesn’t look like much of a chance, but it’s big enough that we can’t ignore it at this point. A better chance for some scattered showers arrives on Wednesday with a stronger front and could bring us anywhere between 0.50 - 1.00” of rain on average.
We cool off for a couple of days, but still very comfortable for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 60s for highs on Thursday and Friday with a good amount of sunshine. Watching an area of low pressure that will be passing by to our south on Saturday, but it comes close enough to Delmarva that we will have to pay attention to it. If it comes far enough north, this would be a good soaking rain that would put a nice little dent in our drought issues.
We dry out and warm things up heading into next week with temperatures back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.