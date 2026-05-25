Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.