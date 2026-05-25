Forecast Updated on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Memorial Day Monday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and a storm possible later in the day. Highs: 70-77. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and a few storms possible early. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or a storm here or there. Most of us will be dry on Tuesday. Highs: 76-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs: 72-77. Winds: S-SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
So much for the optimism that things will be dry on Memorial Day Monday. I think for the events planned in the morning hours things will be dry, but as we work into the afternoon and evening hours the chance of some rain showers and even a few storms will start to climb once again. This as the stationary front continues to bounce back and forth across Delmarva and will start to turn the wind from the north and northeast tonight into early on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temperatures should reach into the 70s for highs before the rain and storms move across Delmarva.
As the front goes south of us for Tuesday, the wind off the Atlantic will keep temperatures at the beach in the 50s and 60s again while inland temperatures climb up into the 70s and a few 80s possible on the Mid-shore. There will be some sunshine that will break through the clouds before the front will start to move back to the north for Tuesday night and Wednesday and provide us more rain chances and some more storms.
The front will finally be pushed down to the south Wednesday night into Thursday and high pressure will attempt to take control of the forecast with temperatures seasonable for this time of year with temperatures in the 70s and some low 80s for Thursday and Friday. Another front will push across Delmarva on Saturday with the chance of a stray shower or storm…I think we get through it on the dry side. This front though will be a re-enforcing shot of colder air with highs in the low 70s on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back to more June standards by the middle of next week.