Forecast Updated on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow by the evening hours. A light accumulation of snow is possible overnight. Highs: 30-40. Winds: N-NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Any snow falling transitions to a period of sleet or freezing rain before going over to rain by the morning commute. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Not a total washout, but certainly not the greatest weather day. Highs: 45-55. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 38-50. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 50-64. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-74. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
You can already feel the difference as the front has cleared us overnight and with the wind out of the northeast…it’s a cooler morning. This colder air that has settled in today will allow for the first piece of energy running along the stalled front will bring the chance of a little light snow later this evening. If we see any accumulations, it’s going to happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. We just had temperatures in the 50s and 60s for a few days and we will not be seeing snow rates at 2-3” per hour. It will not be snowing hard enough for the roads to be overpowered by the snow (in my opinion). Even with the snow falling, the temperature is going to be around freezing at best as we will be watching the warmer air to slide into the area overnight tonight into early on Tuesday. We will be monitoring the possibility of a period of freezing rain or sleet across northern parts of the area before the full transition to rain happens. It won’t be a long period of time for this freezing rain part, but just something to be aware of by tomorrow morning. Once you transition to rain…rain showers will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday as this stationary front will be parked over the top of the region.
The warm front finally pushes completely north overnight Wednesday or early on Thursday and will unlock the super warm air. Highs on Thursday push into the 60s and even some 70s. We are WELL into the 70s for Friday and the weekend. In fact, it wouldn’t shock me if someone sneaks up to 80 degrees on Friday and on Sunday…looking at a slight cool down for Saturday that will keep us from near 80 degrees. Still, what a warm weekend with sunshine most of the weekend. The only real gripe I have with the weekend is that we lose an hour of sleep this weekend.
I say most of the weekend as a cold front looks to arrive with the chance of some scattered showers and storms for Sunday evening and Sunday night. This front doesn’t break down the upper-air pattern…we stay super warm into early next week with the hammer cold front looking to arrive for the middle of next week.