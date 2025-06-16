Forecast Updated on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers possible the first part of the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with the chance of a stray shower / storm into the evening hours. Highs: 67-75. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 64-68. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 77-83. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with some fog settling by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Some scattered showers are going to be around the region this morning as a storm system passes by to our south along the front that continues to linger to the south. They will be spotty in nature with nothing really organized and with the wind still being in from the Atlantic, should be limited by the stable air in place. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day again with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for highs this afternoon. The front will start to pass across Delmarva tonight into Tuesday and start to turn the wind more south to southwest.
A stray shower or storm is possible even on Tuesday, but the bigger story is the hotter weather that will start to establish itself on Delmarva through the middle of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s and 80s for highs as we will still have a bit of cloud cover around the area. This should limit our chances of a shower or a storm, but it won’t be completely out of the question. A mainly dry day on Wednesday as high pressure takes control for the day with highs soaring into the 80s and 90s.
A better chance for a few showers and storms arrives with a front on Thursday into the evening hours. Some of those storms could pack a punch as temperatures again are expected to be into the 80s and 90s for highs. The front will cool us off a smidge for the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday and Saturday before the big heat builds into next week. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s for most starting on Sunday and continue to be in the 90s for much of next week as a death ridge establishes over a good chunk of the US.