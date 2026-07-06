Forecast Updated on Monday, July 6, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A spotty shower / storm possible, otherwise it is partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 72-86. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A few lingering showers / storms early, otherwise it turns partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 65-74. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86 (70-74 Beach). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the late afternoon hours. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
The front that has been sitting to our north will slowly continue to sink south over the course of the next couple of days keeping things unsettled with chances for scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Let me put this out there from the start: it isn’t a guarantee that you see rain from these storms over the course of the next couple days. We are just letting you know that there is a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms on both days.
This afternoon we will once again be on the lookout for the sea breeze to trigger off a couple storms in the late afternoon hours and with a second chance of a few lingering showers / storms from anything that develops out west that will cross the bay into the evening hours. Ahead of the chance of storms, temperatures soar again into the 90s inland with temperatures a bit cooler at the beach with the wind from the south to southeast.
Tuesday will have the wind turn out of the east and will bring a bigger influence off the water. This will also bring another chance of a few showers and storms as this front is still lingering over the top of us with temperatures in the 80s for highs. The actual cold front will finally drop to our south and will lead to a quiet day on Wednesday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures as we see highs in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach.
We see the temperatures climb again to end the week as the wind turns back from the south and southwest with highs climbing up into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday. Watching another front that will bring with it chances for some scattered showers and storms by later in the day for Thursday and a better chance of storms on Friday and should clear us during the day on Saturday…setting up for a good weekend with cooler conditions into early next week.
We see a drop of humidity into early next week before the temperatures and humidity will start to climb with temperatures into the 90s again by the middle of next week. Along with the heat and humidity…the chance of showers and storms climb back up on Wednesday.