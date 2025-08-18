Forecast Updated on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 5:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Turning breezy. Highs: 72-82. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and a few storms possible. Windy. Lows: 67-74. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and a few storms possible. Windy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A few lingering showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 74-83. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle / stray showers possible especially at the beach. Windy. Highs: 74-81. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
After a few showers and storms that rolled across parts of Delmarva last night, a cold front has stalled over the top of the region this morning and will stick around for a few days. This will keep things a little unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible the next few days. We will see a development of scattered showers and even a few storms possible during the course of the day today. Temperatures will be held in check with highs this afternoon in the 70s and low 80s. The wind will also start to play a factor in our forecast as it begins to pick up out of the northeast with some gusts over 30+ mph expected and our rip current threat goes to a high threat today ahead of the rough conditions from Erin the next few days at our area beach towns.
The storm will be passing by to our east over the next few days bringing with it some very rough conditions at the beach with beach erosion and some coastal flooding a threat along with the rip current threats. We also will need to watch the bays as this persistent wind in from the northeast could cause some issues on our bays ahead of the push of water as Erin moves by to our east. Expect to see some coastal flood advisories to be issued for higher than normal tides starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
Speaking of the actual weather conditions, the front lingers over the area for the next few days to guide Erin out to sea. As it sits overhead, it will keep the chances of some scattered showers and storms in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with some lingering clouds on Thursday as Erin departs. Temperatures start to rebound as the wind starts to shift a bit on Friday with highs back up into the 80s. We stay in the 80s for the weekend, but another stronger cold front arrives with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Higher chances for storms will be on Sunday.