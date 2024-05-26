DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A few thundershowers early, then partly cloudy. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with upper 70s at the coast. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance for a thunderstorm early, then mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the muggy mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. There is a low threat of a brief spin-up tornado. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
We're starting to turn things a little unsettled as we look ahead to the rest of the Memorial Day weekend.
We have a warm front that moved across Delmarva to the north, ushering more humid air with a reinforcing shot of warmth. That has placed Delmarva in a warm, humid, and unstable air mass that has allowed for the development of a few thundershowers over the peninsula this morning.
Those showers are expected to dissipate by mid morning, and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies and summer-like warmth and humidity.
For Sunday afternoon, keep your eyes to the sky and an umbrella nearby. Some stronger mid-level dynamics in the atmosphere will allow for scattered thunderstorm development that will tap into the heat and humidity. There is a low chance that a thunderstorm could become severe for damaging winds, with the highest threat along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and on the Maryland Midshore.
Memorial Day Monday will see a greater threat of severe weather.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a cold front will approach in the afternoon and evening bringing a more robust trigger mechanism for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Delmarva under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe storms. Damaging winds and hail, along with torrential downpours will be the primary threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero for any discrete cells that develop out ahead of the cold front on Monday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will continue into Monday night before the cold front clears Delmarva and some more comfortable air settles in. Tuesday through next weekend should see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the seasonable 70s and lower humidity.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for June 2- June 8.