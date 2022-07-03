DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some lingering showers or rumbles of thunder. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid by afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. A low chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
A cold front has been swinging through the Mid-Atlantic overnight, which brought mainly showers to parts of central and northern Delmarva, but none of the thunderstorm activity that was anticipated.
Sunday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies with some lingering showers, but skies will clear by afternoon as the cold front sags farther south and high pressure builds in from the north. This also means a more comfortable air mass over Delmarva for the rest of the Independence Day holiday weekend. As humidity drops, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with light winds.
Sunday night will be mostly clear and comfortable with low humidity and temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
On Independence Day, expect lots of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and temperatures in the seasonably warm mid to upper 80s.
Looking ahead to the rest of the upcoming week, Delmarva will get sandwiched between a high pressure ridge building from the Deep South, and a trough digging from eastern Canada into New England. In between these air masses, a series of disturbances will bring an unsettled pattern to Delmarva from late Tuesday through next weekend. It doesn't appear like any single day will be a washout, but each day will feature a chance of showers and some thunderstorms.
Temperatures will remain mainly seasonable throughout the week ahead, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows around 70°F.