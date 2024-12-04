DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers after midnight. Windy. Winds from the southwest will gust to 30 mph or more at times. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few light showers or brief wintry mix, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Very windy, with gusts from the west at 45 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Milder. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
Gusty winds and gale conditions are the weather headline on this Wednesday evening.
High pressure in the Deep South is slowly moving offshore as a clipper system approaches the Mid-Atlantic from the northwest. As the pressure gradient between these features tightens, expect Wednesday afternoon's breezy conditions to become very windy overnight Wednesday through Friday.
A cold front with the clipper system will approach Delmarva early Thursday morning. Gusty southwest winds ahead of the front will keep morning temperatures on the mild side - in the upper 30s around sunrise. As the front crosses Delmarva, there is a chance for a few showers or even a little bit of brief snow, however there is very little moisture over Delmarva, and travel effects Thursday morning should be minimal.
Temperatures Thursday will briefly reach the mid 40s in the morning, then the front crosses Delmarva and gusty winds shift to the west-northwest. These winds will be the strongest we've experienced on Delmarva in quite a while, with gusts to 45 mph or more at times. This will push temperatures back down during the day, with afternoon temperatures falling through the upper 30s (our high temperature will be in the morning).
Windy conditions continue Friday; on Friday morning, wind chills could be down in the teens across the peninsula, then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and blustery; temperatures will only reach the upper 30s, feeling like the upper 20s.
The weekend is looking quite nice with lots of sunshine and diminishing winds. Temperatures stay on the chilly side on Saturday, but warm up to more seasonable levels on Sunday, both with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds.
The pattern changes next week as a high pressure area over Bermuda sets up a persistent southwesterly flow that will bring warmer temperatures, and increased chances of beneficial rain.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 9 and December 15.
In the Tropics:
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30.
There will be no more further tropical updates until the start of the 2025 hurricane season, or if something tropical develops during the off-season.