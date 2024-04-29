Forecast updated on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm southerly wind flow will continue Tuesday with temps. reaching the mid 80's again across the region. The beaches will stay in the 70's and it will be breezy and humid. A weak front will bring temps. down to the mid 70's by Wednesday. We might see a few showers with this system as it stalls over the area. More significant rain will arrive Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and unusually mild for late April. Low 63°. Beaches 60°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Breezy and humid PM. High 86°. Beaches 72°. Wind: SW 11-22 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, and humid. A few sprinkles are possible. Low 62°. Beaches 59°. Wind: SW 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with some very spotty showers about. Not as warm. High 76-78°. Beaches 60°. Wind: E 4-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for a very mild night, with lows near 63 degrees over much of Delmarva. Skies will be mainly clear.
Tuesday will be warm and sunny again with rather high humidity. Winds will increase from the SW and reach 14-22 mph in the afternoon hours as temps. top out near 86 degrees. Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy as a weak surface trough approaches and we might see a few sprinkles or a passing shower. It will still be mild with lows near 62 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will not be as warm, with clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or two across Delmarva. The temperatures will reach mid 70's inland but stay in the low 60's on the beaches as a light onshore wind develops. Look for temps. in the lower 50's by sunrise Thursday.
In the long-range: Thursday will be mild with sunshine and temps. in the low to mid 70's. Look for morning lows in the mid 50's and Friday will be much the same. Showers with cloudy skies are likely Saturday as a weak front stalls over the area. Look for PM temps. around 69 degrees. Some sun, with a high near 73 degrees is expected Sunday. The beaches will stay in the lower 60's Saturday and Sunday.
The average low for today is 48° and the high is 71°.