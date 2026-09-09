DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A gusty breeze from the southwest. Lows around 70°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a stray shower in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunder in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 62°F.
High pressure that has been bringing us pleasant weather over the past few days is beginning to slide off shore, and as a result, our winds have shifted to the southwest, and have been a little gusty at times.
But otherwise, Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild.
A storm system will pass to our north on Thursday, and whip a cold front across Delmarva sometime around Thursday night. Out ahead of the front, some of our high-resolution guidance is suggesting a line of showers approaching Delmarva from the north Thursday morning, however, this line will likely be breaking apart and dissipating as it nears the peninsula, so I'm only making a call for a "stray" shower Thursday morning.
Otherwise, much of Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny before the front arrives in the evening. A cluster of thunderstorms will roll across parts of Delmarva Thursday evening, likely arriving around sunset, and then clearing out by Friday morning. At this time, we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms.
The front will stall far enough to our south that we should be dry on Friday and and most of Saturday, with just partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
Then an area of low pressure is expected to develop along the stalled front, and will bring another round of showers and thunder. The timing is very uncertain, but the latest guidance is suggesting the arrival of showers and thunder Saturday evening, and continuing on-and-off on Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 16 - Sep 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.