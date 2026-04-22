DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Becoming mostly clear with calm winds. Lows in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Light northwest winds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with stray showers early, then some showers late. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 46°F.
A trough moved across Delmarva Wednesday afternoon, bringing increased cloudiness and some showers. However, because of dry air near the ground, many of these showers did not reach the surface, except where a heavier shower developed.
High pressure will briefly build back in on Thursday, making for a mostly sunny and warm day, with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees away from the coast.
A weak disturbance will bring a low chance for a few showers on Friday morning, then Friday is partly cloudy before a backdoor cold front brings scattered shower chances in the evening through early morning Saturday. Not much, if any, measurable precipitation will come from these showers, however.
A more potent cold front will approach and bring more widespread showers to the region Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. This will be our first chance at measurable rainfall in several days. At this point, however, I am not convinced either day this weekend will be a washout.
After a mostly cloudy but quiet Monday, another frontal boundary will bring a round of appreciable rainfall on Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for April 29 - May 5.