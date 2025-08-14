Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few storms linger early, otherwise it will turn mostly clear by morning. Lows: 67-74. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. A few pop-up showers / storms possible across the Mid-shore in the afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saw a few showers and storms across parts of the area yesterday evening and we will see more of the same into later today. The cold front currently lingers sitting to our northwest this morning and will move across Delmarva during the course of the day. As the front interacts with the very warm and humid air, we will spark up some scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms on Thursday could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning as well. The front clears the area by Thursday night and will drop humidity levels throughout the day on Friday as high pressure takes control of the forecast.
The weekend forecast does look great. Friday will have temperatures in the 70s and 80s as the wind continues to turn more from the north and northeast and keep our beach towns on the cooler side over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By Sunday evening and night, the wind starts to move again more out of the south ahead of a cold front that brings the chance of a few showers and storms by Monday and Tuesday.
We will be paying attention to the tropics as Erin continues to intensify and will become our first Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. This storm looks to come close enough to Delmarva by the middle of next week that we will have to closely monitor the storm as it will for sure impact the beaches with some very high rip current threats and the open water fishing in the Atlantic for a few days.