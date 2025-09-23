DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. A few evening thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 58°F.
We've had a mix of clouds and sun over Delmarva on this Tuesday, with warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front is approaching Delmarva Tuesday evening, which has the potential to trigger some showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the Midshore and Delaware. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
An unsettled pattern will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday through the weekend.
Most of Wednesday will likely be dry, with shower and thunderstorm activity hold off until evening.
More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the entire peninsula on Thursday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and downpours. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" Threat for severe weather Thursday.
Scattered shower and thunderstorms are expected to continue on-and-off on Friday.
Our weekend forecast is not looking as optimistic as we look ahead to the weekend, although it won't be a washout. An area of low pressure over the Tennessee Valley will keep up a southwesterly flow that will keep shower chances in the forecast, with the highest chances mainly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. A few thunderstorms are possible, but at this point thunderstorm chances are low.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for September 30 - October 6.
In the Tropics: Major hurricane "Gabrielle" is spinning angrily in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to pass east of Bermuda and continue on out to sea. On Delmarva, some high surf and dangerous rip currents could be possible later this week from "Gabrielle".
A tropical wave near the Leeward Islands has a medium, 60 percent chance of development in the next seven days. The forecast track for this wave will bring it up to the Bahamas. Whatever becomes of this storm, there is a possibility it could affect the U.S. East Coast. We'll keep an eye on this system and its future development.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high, 90 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days, and a 60 percent chance in the next two days. It is not certain at this time if it will directly affect the U.S. East Coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.