DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Becoming windy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 35-40 mph at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Rain likely. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
For the climatology nerds among us, today is a big day as our normal high temperatures have started to rise again!
Mild weather remains the main weather headline for the next seven days.
With a clipper low to our north and high pressure building from our south, skies tonight will be mostly clear with winds becoming gusty after midnight. Lows will reach the low to mid 30s.
Under the continued influence of the clipper low and high pressure, Wednesday will be a sunny day, with gusty southwest winds pushing our afternoon highs into the mid 50s. Weather statements for increased wildfire danger have been issued for Virginia west of the Chesapeake Bay because of the gusty winds. While such statements have not been issued for Delmarva, the ground is quite dry. Although we had a good amount of snow this month, because of cold temperatures, not much of that snow was able to melt and soak into the ground; most of it evaporated. So, especially where the snow has been gone for a while, the ground cover is quite dry, so we're reminding all to be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
Wednesday night, a strong, but dry, cold front will swing around the clipper low. This will bring cooler, but seasonable temperatures on Thursday, when highs will reach the mid 40s.
A storm system will approach late this week from the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Latest guidance has been a little quicker with this system. Therefore, we're expecting the associated warm front to slide up the East Coast, stalling near or just south of Delmarva, bringing periods of welcome rainfall to Delmarva on Friday into early Saturday.
That storm system clears the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday; some showers will linger into Saturday morning before skies become mostly clear by Saturday afternoon.
Seasonable to mild temperatures will continue into early next week.