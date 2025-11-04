Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&