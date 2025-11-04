DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cool. Lows around 40°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Windy. Southeasterly winds could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Clearing skies. Much cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
A rather quiet Tuesday on Delmarva leads to some big temperature swings and windy conditions over the next several days that could end up early next week with the coldest temperatures of the season so far.
High pressure is in charge over the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday evening, meaning clear skies and light winds overnight. Good radiational cooling conditions will lead to a seasonably chilly Wednesday morning, starting out in the upper 30s.
As the high slides to the east and a dry cold front approaches from the northwest, we're going to see southwesterly winds becoming increasingly gusty throughout the day Wednesday. Winds could gust to 40 mph or more in the afternoon. Conditions on the waters around Delmarva could become dangerous, with Gale Watches posted for the waters for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The gusty winds will push afternoon temperatures up to near 70°F.
That dry cold front crosses Delmarva Wednesday night, leading to a wind shift to the west-northwest and a significant drop in temperatures. Thursday, while mostly sunny, will feel almost blustery at times, with afternoon highs likely not climbing out of the 50s thanks to the gusty winds.
Temperatures will recover as we head into the weekend, with highs in the seasonable low 60s Friday, climbing into the upper 60s by Sunday. A series of rather weak cold fronts will keep low chances for stray showers in the forecast all three days, but no day is expected to be a washout.
A stronger front Sunday night will usher in a deep upper trough that could bring our coolest temperatures of the season so far; temperatures next Monday might struggle to get out of the 40s with a gusty northwest wind.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for November 11 - November 17.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.