Saturday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday: Unseasonably warm, with a mix of clouds and sun during the day. Highs near 90°F.
Sunday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could briefly become severe, with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Some morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
The unseasonably warm and summer like temperatures will continue for at least one more day as the Delmarva Peninsula remains under mainly clear skies with southwest winds. On Sunday, this will drive temperatures again to near 90°F, but not as hot as it was on Saturday thanks to some more clouds by afternoon.
A cold front will swing through the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday night, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts the main threat across all of Delmarva, with a low threat for hail in the northern reaches of the peninsula.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern.
On Monday, in the wake of the cold front, expect mostly cloudy skies with some lingering showers and much cool temperatures in the 70s.
Tuesday into Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with stray showers as Sunday night's cold front gets hung up along the Carolina Coast. The location of the front and the clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side, in the low 70s.
Then another storm system will develop in the southern Plains, which will push the cold front back across the Mid-Atlantic as a warm front on Thursday. This will bring more convective-type showers and warmer temperatures that will be back in the 80s.
That storm system will then become our next weather-maker, as it will swing through the Mid-Atlantic on Friday with a round of showers and thunderstorms.