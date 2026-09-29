DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Light winds from the west. Highs near 80°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Clearing skies and cool. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
The nor'easter that lashed the Delmarva coast this past weekend and caused extensive flooding brought clouds to the peninsula as it continues to depart the region.
In the wake of the nor'easter, we are going to enjoy some pleasantly warm sunshine for most of the rest of the week.
First, though, as skies begin clearing Tuesday night, with nearly no wind and recent rain, areas of patchy fog are likely to develop by sunrise on Wednesday.
High pressure builds in to the Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week.
Expected mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures climbing to about 80°F on Wednesday, to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday.
Then a cold front will cross Delmarva sometime on Saturday, which will bring increasing clouds and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday.
Then an area of low pressure is likely to develop along that front, and bring periods of rain to Delmarva on Sunday, which could be a washout with one to two inches of rain expected.
That low pressure departs, with much cooler temperatures arriving for much of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be below normal, and precipitation near normal for Oct 6 - Oct 12.
In the Tropics: Tropical Depression "Fay" continues to churn angrily in the central Atlantic. It is expected to once again become a post-tropical cyclone by Wednesday.
Tropical Storm "Hanna" has formed in the Atlantic several hundred miles east of Bermuda. It is moving east and is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Wednesday night.
Neither system is a threat to the United States at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.