DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Areas of fog early, then becoming mostly sunny with light winds from the south. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 42°F.
After a pleasant Halloween weekend, we headed back to work and school with seasonable temperatures and lots of clouds as a weak upper disturbance crossed the Mid-Atlantic on Monday.
That disturbance will clear out, and high pressure will return to our area late Monday night. While clouds will still be departing, I'm expecting some areas of patchy fog to develop early Tuesday morning. This fog could possibly linger through the Tuesday morning commute into the mid-morning hours, before burning off, and leaving us with a warm and mostly sunny afternoon; highs could reach the mid 70s.
Some patchy fog will again be possible thanks to clear skies, light winds, and increasing humidity Tuesday night, lingering into the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday, otherwise, will be another lovely day with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
As a low pressure system lifts to our north, a cold front will bring our next chances for rain late in the week.
As of Monday evening, it looks like Thursday will be mainly dry, with increasing clouds and warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s once again. Rain showers will be possible by evening.
Friday will see the best chances for rain, some of which could be heavy at times. Exact timing and placement of the heaviest rain is quite uncertain, but the umbrellas could be getting a workout. Watch this space for updates.
Then high pressure builds back in for a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 9 - Nov 15.
In the Tropics: A disturbance northeast of the Bahamas is expected to drift around the Atlantic before moving out to the central Atlantic late this week. It has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.